Ike Ugbo has stated clearly that he want to represent three-time African champions Nigeria and not the England national team

The Genk forward explained that he believes there would be enough chance for him to play in the Super Eagles

Ugbo was born in London to Nigerian parents and has the chance to play for the Three-Lions or Nigeria

Ike Ugbo who currently plays for Belgian side Genk as a forward has made it clear that he wants to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and not the Three-Lions of England.

The 22-year-old who started his professional career at Premier League side Chelsea sees himself not getting the chance to play for England national team and will not want to wast his time.

Over the years, Nigeria and England have engaged in battle on the allegiances of some players, and recently, the European nation triumphed as they got the trio of Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka.

Ike Ugbo confirms readiness to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Football Federation tried their best to make these players play for the Super Eagles, but they turned their backs to Nigeria and picked England.

However, there are some players as well who chose Nigeria over England as the likes of Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi have been good representatives of the Super Eagles.

According to the information on Naija Footballers, Ike Ugbo explained that he will be glad to be part of the Super Eagles team for their next World Cup qualifiers and even going for the competition in Qatar.

Ike Ugbo's reaction

“I choose Nigeria and we are currently preparing the papers. The upcoming World Cup will play its part in this. I think I have more chances with Nigeria than with England.

“I also grew up with images of the national team and always followed their strikers, especially the boys who came to England.”

Ahmed Musa donates N5 million to Super Eagles teammates

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa once again exhibited his philanthropic gesture after he promised his teammates the sum of N5million after he reached 100 caps.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick promised to reward the captain after he completed a centurion of appearances for the Nigerian senior team

As a 17-year-old lad, Musa made his debut for Nigeria back in 2010 against Madagascar and has been consistent in the team growing to become the captain.

He made his 100th appearance in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Cape Verde during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and after the game, NFF President Pinnick praised him.

