Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Man United's training ground in style as the clubs' faithful could not get enough of him

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to enter their Carrington base in his £160,000 Lamborghini

It is expected for the 36-year-old to make his Premier League debut against Newcastle at the Theatre of Dreams

Cristiano Ronaldo was eager to get fit for Man United's encounter with Newcastle this weekend at Old Trafford as he arrived training at Carrington, Sun, Mirror.

Ronaldo's whip to Carrington

The 36-year-old who joined the United from Juventus on the last day of the summer transfer window was spotted in his £160,000 Lamborghini.

Cristiano Ronaldo drove into the Man United's Carrington training ground in a £160,000 Lamborghini. Photo by Martyn Lucy and Man United

Source: Getty Images

The silver-plated 4x4 Lambogihini was released in 2018 by the Italian luxury car manufacturer and Ronaldo is one of the proud owners of the whip.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It has twin-turbocharged V8 engine powers what is described as the world's first 'Super' SUV, and can hit speeds of 189mph.

The Lamborghini is just a glimpse of what Red Devils fans are to expect, Ronaldo in the coming months will ship in his Ferrari Monza, Rolls Royce, Mercedes G-Wagon and various Bugattis.

Fans could not reach out to CR7

Fans ran after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as he approached the gates but none of them could catch up with him.

The Portuguese superstar in turn did not stop to sign autographs or take photos, he only gave a thumbs up to the cameras.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to decide if Ronaldo would be in his starting lineup when they tae on the Magpies at Old Trafford.

And fans are already scrambling for matchday tickets which are being sold for an incredible price of £2,5000 (N1m).

Ronaldo ex-girlfriend on rampage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Natacha Rodrigues, a model who claims to have had an affair with Cristiano Ronaldo revealed she spent the night with the Portuguese star, Marca, Daily Mail report.

The 27-year-old added that their relationship had been going on when the newly-signed Man United star was dating his ex-Irina Shayk and his current partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

According to the model, the affair started back in 2015 when Ronaldo was plying his trade with Real Madrid.

And after they have had a nice time together, Natacha claimed the Portuguese superstar messaged her the next day to keep their affair a secret.

Source: Legit