Super Eagles stars ‘gyrated’ their way back into the country after heroic performance against Cape Verde on Tuesday

Nigeria maintain their 100 percent record in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers defeating Cape Verde 2-1 away from home

As they returned in a chartered aircraft, the players were spotted joining the Ayra Starr’s Bloody Samaritan challenge

Following their away victory against Cape Verde at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, members of the Super Eagles celebrated on their way back to the country right inside the plane.

Nigeria produced an impressive comeback after Cape Verde had gone ahead early into the game, as Victor Osimhen responded in the first half and an own goal by the hosts gave the Eagles all three points.

With the victory, Nigeria remain top of the table with six points from two matches to put themselves in the driving seat of the group.

Super Eagles stars join Ayra Star's Bloody Samaritan challenge. Photo: aysuga

As they headed back home, a clip has shown that members of the squad gyrated their way back into Nigeria as they also joined a trending challenge.

Music star Ayra Starr has lit up Nigeria’s social media space with the viral dance in her latest Bloody Samaritan track.

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and model who works under Mavin Record’s label.

Her dance move in the music video has taken Nigerian youths haywire that it caught up with Super Eagles stars.

As they returned from Cape Verde, goalkeeper Maduka Okoya, Joseph Yobo, Kenneth Omeruo, and a host of others were spotted doing the dance as they listened to the song.

Onyema redeems N20million pledge to Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Air Peace Airlines chairman Allen Onyema appears has redeemed the N20 million naira pledge to the Super Eagles star after beating Cape Verde 2-1 earlier this week.

Recall that the 57-year-old businessman had promised the national team the lump sum if they come back victorious from their trip.

And immediately they returned to the country, Onyema presented them with the cheque which was received by captain Ahmed Musa on behalf of the team.

Ahmed Musa has 98 caps and not 100 according to FIFA, NFF admits

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new statement by the Nigerian Football Federation admits that FIFA’s record of 98 caps for the Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is right.

It was gathered that two previous games which the star played in were nullified and do not count as a FIFA approved game.

The president of the NFF Amaju Pinnick earlier stated that the football house will reward Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa with N10million for reaching 100 caps.

However in a new turn of events, FIFA claimed that Musa has been involved in 98 official games and that two matches were nullified.

Source: Legit