Timo Werner was in scintillating form for Germany in their World Cup clash against Iceland on Wednesday, September 8

The 25-year-old attacker however missed a glorious chance despite scoring in the same encounter

Hansi Flick's side have won five out of six group stage games and are top of Group J by a wide margin

Timo Werner was on target in Germany’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland earlier this week but his open miss was the talking point on social media after the game.

Germany, under the guidance of new boss Hansi Flick, thrashed a helpless Iceland in their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was Werner’s Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger who opened the scoring in the first half with a looping header.

Timo Werner has scored in all three of Germany's qualifying games. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern Munich pair, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane were also on the scoresheet and Werner rounded off the scoring late on by tapping in a cross from Kai Havertz.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

As far as the overall complexion of the game was concerned, Germany were thoroughly dominant in Reykjavík and should have scored more goals if they were more clinical.

Werner was perhaps the most guilty of missing chances despite getting his name on the scoresheet as he missed an absolute sitter from a few yards out with the scores 3-0.

Luckily for the German, he made up for the earlier miss by tapping in late on to complete the route.

Werner still looking for his spark at Chelsea

As far as his Chelsea career is concerned, Werner is yet to show his best form, both under Frank Lampard and new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Having been signed from Leipzig at the back of an incredible run where he bagged 34 goals in 45 games, Werner has struggled as a Blue, only notching 12 strikes in 55 appearances.

For Germany, he is showing a lot of promise as he is the go-to guy for goals under Hansi Flick.

Werner has been on target for Germany in all their games during the international break including an assist under his belt, stats which are quite impressive for the young striker.

At Chelsea, he finds himself at crossroads, especially after the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, who is likely to be Tuchel’s preferred option up front.

Chelsea announce Romelu Lukaku's return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League club Chelsea have announced the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku as the Blues are bringing in the Belgian to improve the squad’s attack, Mirror reports.

The deal will definitely put Timo Werner’s role in jeopardy, however, the German has expressed confidence believing it won’t affect his chances under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Werner showered accolades on the newest Chelsea arrival, saying Lukaku is one of the world’s best strikers and he stands to leverage on the former Inter Milan striker’s experience.

Source: Legit.ng News