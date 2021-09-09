Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has shared yet another rare photo from some of his moments with his late mother

The Fem crooner took to his Instagram story channel with a lovely photo where his mum held him in her arms

Baby Davido was dressed in a pink and white ensemble as his late mum who wore a white blouse over black pants smiled down at him

Popular Nigeran singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido has made it a habit to share throwback photos of his parents.

The superstar lost his mum when he was quite young and he usually takes to his Instagram page or story channel to share never before seen baby photos with his late mother.

Davido likes to share throwback photos on Instagram. Photo credit: @davido

In a recent post, he shared an adorable throwback photo where his mum held him as a little baby. Little David was dressed in cute pink and white baby fits with blue shoes to match.

His late mum who held him in her arms smiled down at him as he tried to balance on the chair where his feet was placed.

Davido did not put any caption or note, but one thing for sure is that he sorely misses his late mum and wishes she is still alive.

See the photo below:

Davido's late mum holds him as a baby Photo credit: @davido

Recall that the singer got fans laughing and wondering on social media after he shared a video where he asked his lawyer to borrow him $20k in Greece.

Throwback photo of dad and late mum at her graduation in Atlanta

Nigerian singer, Davido, is one of the celebrities who like to show off every aspect of their life on social media.

The Fem crooner shared a throwback photo of his billionaire dad and late mum, taken in Atlanta in the '90s.

In the photo of a much younger version of the couple, which he shared via his Instagram story channel, his beautiful mum donned a graduation gown with a blue and red sash. She smiled sweetly at the camera as she posed beside her husband.

Davido's billionaire dad rocked a cream coat and matching tie as he held his shades with a slight smile on his lips.

