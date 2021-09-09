Germany national team who are former world champions played against Iceland on Wednesday night, September 8

They were in brilliant form winning 4-0 with the likes of Leroy Sane, Gnabry, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner scoring

Their plane was forced to have a stopover in Edinburgh on Thursday morning, September 9, due to some issues

Players of the Germany senior national team were on Thursday morning, September 9, forced to land in Edinburgh after a mid-air emergency was declared on their way back to their country.

German stars were on Wednesday night, September 8, in incredible form as they defeated Iceland 4-0 in their World Cup qualifying encounter in which Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger scored.

According to the report on Mirror and Sky Sports, the plane was carrying German players to Frankfurt before the precaution was taken so as to avoid any disaster.

German players in training. Photo by Flaviu Buboi/Nur

Source: Getty Images

The report added that the main issue was not clear, but the important and cheering news is that the players of the Germany national team are safe.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How did their match with Iceland go?

Germany are in Group J and they knew that a win for them against Iceland will help them in their qualification quest for Qatar 2022 and they did themselves lot of good.

They started the encounter against Iceland impressively and waited only for four minutes before netting the first goal through Serge Gnabry.

Chelsea super defender Antonio Rudiger netted the second goal for Germany in the 24th minute as the former world champions took a 2-goal lead to the dressing room.

Germany continued with their fine form in the second half and scored two more good goals through Leroy Sane and Timo Werner as the match ended 4-0 in their favour.

Antonio Rudiger responds to troll by Onazi

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how rejuvenated Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger responded to a troll by Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi who stated that the defender likes ‘fight pass quarrel’.

Antonio Rudiger was heat of the encounter between the Blues and Liverpool in a Premier League game that ended 1-1 on Saturday, August 28.

Kai Havertz had opened the scoring for Chelsea with a header in the 22nd minute before Mohamed Salah restored parity from the spot in first-half stoppage-time.

Both teams battled hard to win the game but somehow the match each other in all departments.

Source: Legit