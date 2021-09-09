Robert Lewandowski reacted to the Poland fans that booed England while taking a knee during their World Cup qualifiers

The 33-year-old pointed to the respect badge on his shirt as the fans booed English players at the Warsaw stadium

Poland scored a last-minute equalizer to pull off a draw with England who held the lead in the 72nd minute of the game

Robert Lewandowski was classy in his gesture when fans of Poland booed the English players for taking a knee during their World Cup qualifiers, Give Me Sport, Talk Sport.

How it all happened

The Bayern Munich striker pointed to the respect badge on his shirt when thousands of fans at the stadium in Warsaw disrespected England players before kick-off.

Robert Lewandowski pointed to the respect on his shirt to Poland fans that booed England. Photo by TVP

It is not the first time the Three Lions have been booed loudly, their win against Hungary in Budapest was much more hostile than the reception they got in Warsaw.

And Lewandowski's gesture in front of the home fans was picked by the camera passing a message to his won people.

Summary of the game

Harry Kane put England in the lead in the 72nd minute with a bullet of a shot from 25 yards and he silenced the crowd at the stadium.

The game looked settled until Lewandowski turned provider for Damian Szymanski who headed home his cross in the 92nd minute to earn an emphatic draw.

Southgate's reaction

After the game, England boss Southgate gave him opinion about the hostile reaction from the crowd:

"We are collectively really disappointed that it happened.

"You have to put yourself in the shoes of an England player about to represent his country and because we are all trying to support the move for equality.

"Most important thing for our players is to know we are totally united on it, we are totally committed to supporting each other, supporting the team.

"We accept that there might be an adverse reaction and we are just going to ignore that and move forward. The players are sick of talking about the consequences of should they, shouldn't they. They have had enough really."

