Coach Gernot Rohr admits that beating Cape Verde was a really tough task for Nigeria's Super Eagles

The three-time AFCON kings came out victorious at the end of the encounter at the Aderito Sena Stadium

They remain at the summit of Group C with six points ahead of their doubleheader against the Central African Republic next month

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is delighted with Nigeria's 2-1 win over Cape Verde as they continued their World Cup qualifiers on a winning streak.

Dylan Tavares opened the scoring for the Blue Sharks in the 19th minute and 11 minutes later, Victor Osimhen restored parity for the visitors.

Kenny Rochas Santo then scored an own goal to help Nigeria secure maximum points at the end of the proceedings at the Aderito Sena Stadium on Tuesday, September 7.

Coach Gernot Rohr and Victor Osimhen before the Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against Liberia in Lagos. Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

What Gernot Rohr told the media

The victory keeps the three-time African champions atop of Group C with six points after two games and while reacting to the game, the German-born boss told the media and reported by Goal.

“It was a very difficult game for us because Cape Verde are a very good team, we played on a synthetic pitch and we had to pick a new team after the first match against Liberia.

“It was not easy, all in three days to pick another team but in Nigeria, we have players everywhere all over the world as you could see.

“We are happy to win because it is not easy when you concede the first goal and you play away with other conditions, it's not easy to come back, against a good team.

“For the second goal, we made good pressing and the defender wanted to do a pass to his goalkeeper and we took advantage of that. We want to continue winning our games and to play well.”

Nigeria are back in action in October when they battle the Central African Republic in a doubleheader encounter.

