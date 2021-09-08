Brazil FA have told FIFA to stop Premier League teams who refused to release their players for international duties

There are some players like Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Fabinho, Alisson that their clubs did not allow to play for Brazil in ties against Argentina and Peru

For this, FIFA who are in charge of all football activities in the world have instructed the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City

Some Premier League teams have been banned by the world football governing body from using some of their players from the coming matches due to their refusal to allow them to play for the Brazilian national team.

Since last week Friday, international matches have been going on in which many players traveled for these games except those injured or placed on quarantine.

Although the match between the Brazilian national team and Argentina in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers was stopped, but the Brazil FA are still not satisfied with how some of their players were not allowed by their clubs.

Gabriel Jesus and Ederson in action for Manchester City. (Photo by Matt McNulty

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Sky Sport, Brazil FA wrote to FIFA with detailed explanation for them to block these players from playing from their clubs this weekend and next midweek in the Champions League.

Who are the players?

Raphinha of Leeds, Manchester United's Fred, Thiago Silva of Chelsea, Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, as well as Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho at Liverpool are the players not released for Brazil for the ties against Argentina and Peru.

Should these clubs go on to use all the named players between September 10-14, then they stand a chance of losing any point gotten.

