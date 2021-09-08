Veteran actors, Sola Sobowale and Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD are two Nollywood favourites who have come a long way

The pair worked together on Kemi Adetiba's Netflix movie, Return of the King and they sat together to discuss their careers

RMD noted in the conversation that he first met Sola Sobowale thirty seven years ago and they have worked on different projects ever since

One Netflix series currently making waves on social media is King of Boys, from the stables of Nigerian director, Kemi Adetiba.

Two Nollywood favourites who played key roles in the series are Kemi Adetiba and RMD, and they recently sat together to discuss the movie and their evolution in the industry.

RMD and Sola Sobowale have known each other for almost 40 years Photo credit: @mofedamijo/@solasobowale

First meet

RMD revealed that he and Sola Sobowale first met on a set thirsty seven years ago, and it recently hit him that they have play a couple on different sets but he has never kissed him in a movie.

A revelation that sent the actress reeling with laughter before she replied that he would be in trouble for kissing the King, in reference to her role in the trending movie.

Filming Return of the King

Sola Sobowale noted that Kemi Adetiba outdid herself both as a writer and director with the Netflix series.

RMD also agreed that Adetiba created a new dimension and universe with her thinking.

RMD's journey into acting

Answer his colleague's question about how he decided to be an actor, RMD revealed that he has always been a dramatic child.

He continued that he used to belong to acting clubs in primary and secondary school and when it came to going to the university, it only made sense for him to choose theatre arts.

On why Sola Sobowale loves being an actress, she disclosed that it ran in the family and it dawned on her at a point that she was made to put a smile on people's faces.

Evolvement of Nollywood

The veterans agreed that Nollywood has evolved from where it used to be especially since the invention of advanced technology.

Sola Sobowale however noted that years back to be an actor, you had to know your onions because there were jo sentiments in giving out roles, something that is lacking in today's Nollywood.

10 years to come

RMD who just clocked 60 disclosed that in 10 years, he will be seventy and he hopes that he and Sola Sobowale whom he called a young girl would still be thriving in the industry.

He also disclosed that in the next ten years, he would finally be able to kiss Sobowale.

Watch the video below:

