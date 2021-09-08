Cristiano Ronaldo highlights the list of top football stars who could make their first Premier League appearances this weekend

The 36-year-old rejoined the Red Devils barely two days before the deadline transfer day from Juventus

However, Ronaldo is not the only player expected to make his debut as Chelsea's summer signing Saul Niguez might also be on the line

Premier League's match-week four could be marked with new faces after clubs sealing deals for a number of players on transfer deadline day.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man United are among the top clubs that concluded deals before the window slam shut.

According to Express UK, a total of £1.1 billion was spent by clubs this summer, with fans now waiting with excitement to watch their new players.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Saul Niguez headline a long list of players who moved to the EPL as the window slam shut. Photo by Ash Donelon.

The Gunners topped the spending list in the English topflight, with Mikel Arteta's side splashing about £150m on new signings.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Saul Niguez, now takes a look at the top seven players who are in line to make their debuts with their new clubs in the EPL this weekend.

Names of summer signings who could make EPL debuts

7. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

The Japan international joined the Gunners for £20 million on deadline day and he could make is dream debut against Norwich City this Saturday, September 11.

6. Kurt Zouma (West Ham)

Zouma swapped Chelsea for West Ham and could make his debut for the Hammers against Southampton.

5. Nikola Vlasic (West Ham)

Vlasic is the other player who linked up with West Ham this summer with the Czech star expected to make the trip to St. Mary's.

4. Alex Kral (West Ham)

Kral is the other summer arrival West Ham fans will be eager to see in action. David Moyes could be tempted to give him a taste of Premier League action against the Saints.

3. Dan James (Leeds United)

The forward dumped Man United for their bitter rivals, Leeds, on transfer deadline day.

And with Liverpool taking a trip to Elland Road at the weekend, the speedster could be given a start to torment the Reds' defence.

2. Saul Niguez (Chelsea)

Elsewhere, Saul Niguez, who joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid could make his EPL bow against Aston Villa this Saturday, September 11.

With Thomas Tuchel keen on a specific midfield type to complete the final piece of his team, he could be well tempted with the idea of having the Spaniard walk straight into the starting XI.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United)

And finally, we have the man of the moment - Cristiano Ronaldo.

While United are not short of options I attack, having their club icon make his second debut in a packed Old Trafford can be a tempting affair.

The Red Devils are set to host Newcastle at the Theatre of Dreams, with reports suggesting preparations to present the Portuguese to fans on Saturday are in top gear.

