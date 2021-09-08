Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus clocked 44 on Tuesday, September 8 and she was celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

The plus-size movie star held a small party at her home to celebrate the occasion and some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry showed up

Actress Laide Bakare showered Eniola Badmus with crisp foreign notes which sparked reactions on social media

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus celebrated her 44th birthday to the joy of fans and she was loudly celebrated by colleagues.

The movie star celebrated the joyous occasion by throwing a very intimate party with some friend and colleagues in her home.

Colleagues and friends show up for Eniola Badmus' birthday Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Friends celebrate with Eniola Badmus

Eniola's sitting room was decorated with balloons and a huge banner which had her photo on it, a beautiful cake was also spotted on the center table.

Actress, Laide Bakare sprayed an ecstatic Eniola who kept hailing her, dollars bills on the dance floor as they both danced.

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky who donned a bright yellow outfit also joined the ladies on the floor as he sprayed money.

Eniola Badmus in turn sprayed both Bobrisky and Laide Bakare. Comedian, Hushbebe was also spotted celebrating with the birthday girl.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

obafemi_leye

"Why their male contemporary noh dey get money?"

toluolowo:

"Abeg where dem dey see this money?"

are.ur.mi:

"1 dollar again why not spend 200 naira or even 500 naira instead of all this one #just thinking"

stylishnene01:

"Is this d latest trend? Spraying challenge"

motun__rayo:

"Where this one see dollar wey she dey spray?"

Eniola Badmus shows off birthday gift from Funke Akindele

Eniola Badmus and Funke Akindele served major friendship goals on social media and fans loved it.

Legit.ng earlier reported the news of how Badmus took to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday with some gorgeous photos.

Badmus took to her Instagram page to share a video of her bundles of N500 notes gotten as a gift from her bestie, Akindele.

The viral video got over 60,000 likes and lots of comments from fans of the plus-size actress.

Source: Legit