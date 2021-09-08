Nigeria's Super Eagles stars are N20m richer after Allen Onyema redeemed his promise to the team

The billionaire businessman had pledged to reward the national team if they returned from Cape Verde with victory

After 90 minutes, coach Gernot Rohr and his men secured maximum points as they maintain their leadership on the Group C table

Air Peace Airlines chairman Allen Onyema appears to be a man of his words after redeeming the N20 million naira pledge to the Super Eagles star after beating Cape Verde 2-1 earlier this week.

The three-time African champions came from a goal down to beat their counterpart in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

Victor Osimhen's effort from close range and an own goal from Kenny Santo Rochas ensured coach Gernot Rohr's men triumphed away from home.

Super Eagles stars celebrate after Victor Osimhen equalises for them during their World Cup qualifier vs Cape Verde. Credit - @ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

Recall that the 57-year-old businessman had promised the national team the lump sum if they come back victorious from their trip.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

And immediately they returned to the country, Onyema presented them with the cheque which was received by captain Ahmed Musa on behalf of the team.

The Super Eagles and the contingent were also received by some staff members of the airline company according to the video posted on the team's official Facebook page.

Nigeria's Super Eagles recorded second World Cup qualifier win

Meanwhile, Rohr and his men maintain their 100 per cent start to the World Cup qualification series after winning their first two Group C games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

They will hope to continue in this form when they play the Central African Republic both home and away next month and winning both games will guarantee them a place in the next round of the proceedings.

Why Allen Onyema promised Super Eagles N20m

Legit.ng earlier reported that Allen Onyema, who is the chairman of Air Peace Airlines, has promised the Super Eagles of Nigeria the sum of N20million if they defeat Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7, OJB Sport reports.

Nigeria who defeated Liberia 2-0 in their opening group gameplay away to the Blue Sharks in a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Gernot Rohr will be without eight key players as some had to leave due to the UK government’s strict regulations on Red List countries, with Nigeria travelling to Cape Verde for their next World Cup qualifier.

Source: Legit.ng