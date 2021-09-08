Manchester United may have dicovered a new talent after Hannibal Mejbri showed his worth during one of the training sessions

The 18-year-old mesmerised Fred and some other senior players before burying the ball in the back of the net

Meanwhile, some are already comparing the teenage sensation with Frenchman Pogba who also grew through the ranks at the club

Hannibal Mejbri may have created a lasting impression in the minds of the Manchester United technical crew after dazzling during a training session with the senior team.

The teenage sensation showed some incredible moves that left the Brazilian midfielder on the floor before putting the ball into the back of the net.

His unbeatable display could earn him a future at Old Trafford having joined them from AS Monaco in a deal of around €10 million in 2019 as reported by Sport Bible.

Hannibal Mejbri mesmerising Brazilian midfielder Fred during Man United's training session. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

The publication recalls that the 18-year-old was a substitute in the Red Devils' last Premier League game last season - replacing Juan Mata towards the end of the game.

Meanwhile, he has been heavily compared with 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba in terms of playing styles who also came out of the club's academy.

But, while many were busy likening the youngster to Pogba, Man United's former head of first-team development Nicky Bu'tt believes they have no similarities at all according to Manchester Evening News.

Hannibal Mejbri earns Nicky's praises

"Hannibal is different to Paul. He's not as powerful as Paul, he isn't as dominant as him, he's a different kind of player to Paul but we all know the talent he's got. It's been written out there in the press many times with the signing and the fee.

ry immature. He's still a baby."

Mejbri will hope to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad and follow the footsteps of players like Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Source: Legit