Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu could be on his way to Premier League side Liverpool in January transfer window

Genk sporting director Dimitri de Conde explained that the Super Eagles striker would add value to the Reds team

Liverpool currently have the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as their options up front

Dimitri de Conde who is the Sporting director at Genk has told Premier League giants Liverpool that Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu will be of great importance for them if they sign him.

Last season, the Super Eagles striker was in great form as he helped Genk to win the Belgian Cup and has also netted 46 goals in 72 games so far for the club.

After the end of last season in Europe, many were of the thoughts that Paul Onuachu would move away from Genk to one of the top five teams in Europe.

Paul Onuachu in action on the pitch. Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun and Het Belang, Conde explained that Paul Onuachu is a player who is reliable when a club needs goals .

Dimitri de Conde's reaction

"Did you see Liverpool against Chelsea? Liverpool have the best strikers, but none with the same profile as Onuachu.

"He would have scored against 10 men.

"I'm not saying that Paul would play 90 minutes every week in Liverpool, but a club like that could really use him."

Paul Onuachu has also been incredible in the Super Eagles and was among the players who played against Liberia and Cape Verde recently in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

