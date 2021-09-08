Odion Ighalo who is a Nigerian striker has shared awesome video of himself and children on the water swimming

The former Manchester United and Watford star explained in the video that he is already missing his kids

Ighalo who is currently playing in Saudi Arabia was among the Super Eagles players who played at 2019 AFCON

Odion Ighalo who currently plays for Saudi club Al Shabab has posted adorable video of himself and kids having nice time together on the sea ahead of their resumption back to school.

The former Manchester United striker was spotted in joyous momentum with his kids as he taught the three of them skills to dive on the water.

Two of kids agreed to be thrown inside the water while the other one refused as she was scared of water.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo while in action for Manchester United. Photo by Matthew Peters

In his remarks, Odion Ighalo explained that he is already missing his kids as he urged them to face their studies very well in school.

Odion Ighalo's reaction

''Kids back to school, I miss my kids. We no want trouble o, we just wan dey rest. we too like rest and enjoyment o Kai.''

Since joining Al-Shabab following his departure at Manchester United, Odion Ighalo has played 13 games so far for the Saudi Arabian side netting nine goals.

And before hanging his boots in the Super Eagles, Odion Ighalo featured in 35 games for the three-time African champions scoring 15 goals.

Ighalo decided to retire from the national team after the 2019 African Cup of nations where Nigeria finished as third best.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo spotted praying with kids

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo urged kids at the Ighalo Orphanage Home to pray for him to continue to succeed.

The Nigerian ex-international put up a 5-star performance in Al Shabab’s 3-3 draw with Al Ittifaq in their Saudi Professional Football League clash at the King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday, August 22.

The 32-year-old grabbed a brace in the encounter, tucking home in the 39th minute from close range and then put up a sensational header in the 50th.

Al Shabab led 3-0 but the visitors rallied back to earn a share of the spoils in the game as the tie ended 3-3.

However, a clip has surfaced on the player’s Instagram Story showing him praying with kids at the Ighalo Orphanage Home in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng