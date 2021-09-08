Victor Osimhen was shown a straight red in Napoli’s opening Serie A match of the season against Venezia

The Super Eagles striker who was due to miss two matches was not available for their game against Genoa

Osimhen will be available for Napoli’s home fixture vs Juventus after he won appeal against the red card

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is now eligible to play Napoli’s Serie A showdown against Juventus scheduled for Saturday, September 11 at the Diego Amando Maradona stadium.

The Napoli striker won the appeal to reduce his two-match ban after he was sent off in Napoli’s opening game of the campaign against Venezia.

GOAL reported that the 22-year-old was walked out of Stadio Sao Paolo following a violent conduct, but the decision seemed too harsh.

Victor Osimhen celebrates a goal. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen was punished for pushing Daan Heymans during a corner-kick situation in the 23rd minute of the encounter.

However, Napoli held on to a goalless draw at half-time despite the numerical disadvantage before manager Luciano Spalletti's made some tactical changes.

The hosts came blazing from all cylinders in the second half and Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring in the 62nd minute before Eljif Elmas sealed the victory with a fine striker ten minutes later.

The Nigerian youngster was initially handed a two-match ban and missed Napoli’s win against Genoa, but Complete Sports are reporting that Osimhen’s suspension has now been halved from two games to one, so he will be available to play against Juventus on Saturday.

The club had argued he lashed out in reaction to Heymans and did not ‘punch’ the player, as was suggested by the original disciplinary commission report.

Napoli have won both their Serie A matches so far this season, whereas Juventus have just one point from two rounds.

Osimhen shines as Nigeria defeat Cape Verde in World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday evening, September 7, continued their quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 2-1 win over hosts Cape Verde in what was their first ever competitive match.

Cape Verde netted the first goal of the game in the 20th minute through Dylan Tavares who beat goalkeeper Maduka Okoye at his near post.

However, Super Eagles responded with an equalizer 10 minutes later from Napoli super striker Victor Osimhen. Nigeria pilled pressure on the hosts and Kenny Santos was forced to score an own goal in the 77th minute which gave the Super Eagles a 2-1 win.

