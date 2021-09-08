Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday morning ahead of his second debut

The 36-year-old striker drove into the facility in his £160,000 (about N100m)-worth Lamborghini Urus

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner flashed a thumb’s up to the waiting cameras as he appeared in a pair of sunglasses

Ahead of his second spell with Premier League giants Manchester United, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the club’s training ground in a £160,000 (about N100m)-worth Lamborghini, SunSport reports.

The superstar arrived in training on Wednesday morning as he prepared for his second debut having reunited with the English club from Juventus on deadline day.

Manchester United fans are already anticipating news whether their new striker will be named in the starting line-up against Newcastle United.

Cristiano Ronaldo drives into United training ground. Photo: SunSport

Source: UGC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued to prepare his team for the game at Carrington and Ronaldo was spotted flashing thumbs-up to photographers.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He drove into the facility wearing a pair of sunglasses as he arrived in his Lamborghini Urus, the £160,000 4x4 released in 2018 by the Italian luxury car manufacturer.

The ride is a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and it powers the world's first 'Super' SUV, which can hit a high speed of 189mph.

It is not known whether the Lambo is part of Ronaldo's extensive personal collection, or if he is renting it having only recently arrived in Manchester.

In May, the Portuguese star shipped a number of his supercars back to Spain amid rumours he would leave Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a lover of exotic cars

He acquired a new Ferrari Monza worth 1.6 million euros (around N739.7 million) after visiting the factory on Monday, May 10.

The legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo also bought an exotic 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB during his vacation.

The 36-year-old who recently won the Euro 2020 highest goal scorer award has posted a picture of himself beside his new ride.

A 2021 model of Phantom EWB costs $1.1million (about N450 million) according to Cars Guide and it has been described as an evolution of the Phantom VII's.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for second Man Utd debut

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will be making his fifth debut as a professional footballer when Man United play Newcastle at Old Trafford during the weekend.

Many questions will need to be answered about his credibility when he returns to the pitch play in the Premier League again at the age of 36.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's past careers in Portugal, England Spain and Italy has proven that the Portuguese striker has recorded incredible stats.

Source: Legit