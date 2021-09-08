Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second Man United debut against Newcastle this weekend

But several reports suggest the forward may have to settle for a place on the bench during the clash

Ronaldo spent six years at Old Trafford before he departed for Real Madrid in 2009 but made an emotional return to the club this summer

Man United are reportedly planning a unique and special welcome for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford this weekend.

Given Ronaldo will be walking on familiar territory, his presentation is expected to be marked with a more jubilant crowd that will be more than glad to have him back. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo is believed to be in line to make his second debut for United against Newcastle on Saturday, September 10, days after they sealed the transfer of the Portuguese.

Sportbible now reports the Red Devils are set to mark the return of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a unique moment at the Theatre of Dreams.

The publication claims the presentation will include a solo walk by the 36-year-old to the centre of the circle before kick-off after his name is announced.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While this will not be the first time Man United have unveiled a new signing in such a manner, Cristiano's is expected to be a little unique.

Given he will be walking on familiar territory, his presentation is expected to be marked with a more jubilant crowd that will be more than glad to have him back.

However, supporters may not see much of him against the Magpies as he could be forced to settle for a place on the bench given he will have a one-day training with his teammates before the weekend's fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives Training in N100m Lamborghini Ahead of 2nd Debut

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday morning, September 8, ahead of his second debut.

The 36-year-old striker drove into the facility in his £160,000 (about N100m)-worth Lamborghini Urus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner flashed a thumb’s up to the waiting cameras as he appeared in a pair of sunglasses.

Manchester United fans are already anticipating news whether their new striker will be named in the starting line-up against Newcastle United.

Source: Legit