Cristiano Ronaldo could make his second debut for Man United this weekend as they host Newcastle United

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently made history as he becomes the player with the most international goals

Meanwhile, former Man United star Ibrahimovic claims he got more accolades than he should during his first reign at the club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Cristiano Ronaldo got more credit than he deserved during his first spell at Manchester United.

The 36-year-old spent six seasons at Old Trafford winning three Premier Leagues, one Champions League, and several other domestic titles.

He scored 118 goals and 69 assists in 292 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils but the AC Milan forward insists that Ronaldo was just doing all the scoring while Wayne Rooney did all the work.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Inter Milan's Champions League game vs Man United at San Siro in 2009. Photo credit should read DAMIEN MEYER/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese forward has gone ahead to win four more UEFA elite titles during his spell at Real Madrid while also setting a number of records in Italy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

What Zlatan Ibrahimovic said about Cristiano Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Sport Bible quoting BBC Sport and GiveMeSport report that:

"When he played with Cristiano Ronaldo, all the work was done by Rooney. But he didn't get the credit because Ronaldo was scoring all of the goals."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to make his second debut for the Red Devils when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend.

He affirmed this after joining his new teammates at the Carrington training complex earlier this week - days after becoming the player with the most national team goals in history.

Why Jesse Lingard replicated Ronaldo's jubilation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jesse Lingard has continued to share his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese stage a return to Old Trafford this season.

The Englishman stunned fans after replicating the 36-year-old's goal celebration after scoring during the Three LIons' 4-0 triumph over Andorra in their World Cup qualifiers over the weekend.

And while the supporters are yet to recover from his display in the encounter at Wembley Stadium, Lingard has gone ahead to release pictures of him star-struck by the legend online.

Source: Legit