Ahmed Musa made his 100th appearance for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during their World Cup qualifying game against Cape Verde

The president of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, promised that the football house will reward the captain with the sum of N10million

Musa who appreciated the gesture, in his remarks, thanked his teammates and promised to give them N5million

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has once again exhibited his philanthropic gesture after he promised his teammates the sum of N5million after he reached 100 caps.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick promised to reward the captain after he completed a centurion of appearances for the Nigerian senior team.

As a 17-year-old lad, Musa made his debut for Nigeria back in 2010 against Madagascar and has been consistent in the team growing to become the captain.

Ahmed Musa to splash N5million on teammates. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

He made his 100th appearance in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Cape Verde during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and after the game, NFF President Pinick said:

"The NFF will give Ahmed Musa N10 million for reaching the 100 caps. We will sustain this gesture and honor our players that hit 100 games henceforth."

Ahmed Musa has so far scored a total of 15 goals for the Super Eagles; he remains Nigeria’s highest goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup tournament with 4 goals. The captain said via NFF TV:

“Thank you very much. On behalf of my family and myself, I will say thank you very much to everyone. For the coach, I really appreciate since we have been working together. You have made me whom I am today and I thank you very much.

“And to my teammates, I don’t have anything to say; but from the N10million, I’m giving out N5million.”

Musa became only the third Nigerian footballer to reach a century of appearances for national team as legends Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama made 101 caps respectively.

Musa urges Nigerian government to end killings

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahmed Musa has urged the Nigerian government to end the killings of innocent Nigerians by some gun-wielding terrorists.

The 28-year-old made the comments on his official Instagram page over the weekend expressing displeasure over the murder of 22 innocent people who were returning from a religious event in Bauchi.

Reports claim that several others were injured as a result of the ugly incident that occurred in the northern region of the country as they were ambushed at Rukuba road, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

