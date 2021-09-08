Ahmed Musa joined the elite list of Nigerian players to have made a century of appearances for the national team

The forward starred in the Super Eagles' 2-1 triumph over Cape Verde - his 100th cap for the three-time AFCON kings

Musa's colleagues wasted no time as they celebrated their captain after the much-needed win away from home

Ahmed Musa is the third Super Eagles player to reach 100 caps for Nigeria's senior national team after Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama.

The 28-year-old marked his century of appearances for the three-time African champions during their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier victory over Cape Verde at the Aderito Sena Stadium earlier this week.

Dylan Tavares opened the scoring for the home team in the 19th minute and ten minutes later, Victor Osimhen leveled parity for the visitors.

Super Eagles staff and players celebrating Ahmed Musa after reaching a century of caps for the national team. credit - @ahmedmusa718

Source: Instagram

While an own goal from Kenny Rocha Santos sealed the victory for coach Gernot Rohr's men as they remain at the summit of Group C with six points after two games.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Musa however marked his 100th cap for the Eagles with a win and he is definitely on course to beat the records set by both former captains Enyeama and Yobo even before the start of the AFCON Championship in January 2022.

What Ahmed Musa said

The former Premier League star while expressing his excitement on his official Instagram page said:

"I can't keep calm as we keep winning. Thanks to my family, my teammates, fans and not forgetting the NFF. I want to specially mention it's my 100th cap for the team as well.

"It's an absolute honour and privilege to serve in this capacity. All of these wouldn't have been possible without you guys as there is no 'I' in a team."

Nigerian players will converge in October as they continue their race to qualify for Qatar 2022

Why Ahmed Musa will earn a whopping N10m

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has stated that the body will reward Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa with a sum of N10 million for reaching 100 caps.

The ex-Premier League star became only the third Nigerian footballer to reach a century of appearances for the national team as legends Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama made 101 caps respectively.

At the age of 17, Musa made his senior team debut on August 5, 2010, in a qualification match for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar after he came on as a substitute for Mikel Obi in the 2-0 win.

Source: Legit