Premier League side Liverpool have announced that Naby Keita has left his country Guinea following the military coup

The military coup in Guinea saw President Alpha Conde being thrown out of office as serious tension rises

This ugly incident also stopped Guinea from playing their 2022 World Cup qualifying game against Morocco

Naby Keita who plays for Premier League giants Liverpool has been flown out of Guinea on Tuesday night, September 7, and the midfielder is expected to reunite with his teammates at Anfield.

Liverpool chiefs and fans of the club were concerned about the safely of their player following the military coup in Guinea in which President Conde Alpha was overthrown.

There have been serious troubles in Guinea ever since the military took charge and this also stopped the 2022 World Cup qualifiers between the country and Morocco.

Naby Keita in action for Premier League side Liverpool. Photo by Mark Leech

Source: Getty Images

Guinea boarders were closed, but after some negotiations with the embassy, Morocco national team players were escorted out of the nation safely.

According to the report on BBC and Sky Sports, Liverpool confirmed that they were constantly speaking their player Naby Keita and are glad that he is safe.

Liverpool's reaction

"We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for. Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner."

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be facing Leeds United in their next Premier League game on Sunday, September 12, and Naby Keita is expected to feature for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah makes big demand to remain at Liverpool

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Mohamed Salah told Liverpool chiefs that he wants 28 million euros a year which is around N13.6 billion for him to extend his contract at the Premier League giants.

For now, the Egypt international is having two years remaining on his current contract at Anfield and the club's eggheads have been asking him to sign a new deal.

The former Chelsea and Roma star is currently on 11 million euros a year at Liverpool, but Mohamed Salah wants more than double of his current wages for him to stay.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma, Mohammed Salah has helped the Anfield landlords to win the Premier League title and also the Champions League.

Liverpool will now have to make a decision on whether to meet Mohamed Salah's demand or to allow him to join another big club in Europe.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in Mohamed Salah and the Spanish side could make a move for the Egyptian footballer next summer.

