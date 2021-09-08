Jesse Lingard’s current contract at Manchester United runs until the summer of 2022

The winger, 28, has reportedly turned down a new deal as he continues to weigh his options

Lingard has only played four minutes in the Premier League this season, coming on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Southampton

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has reportedly rejected a new offer from the club.

Lingard is reportedly unsure how much game time he is guaranteed if he signs a new deal with Manchester United. Photo by Malcolm Couzens.

Source: Getty Images

BBC and Evening Standard report that Lingard, 28, turned down a new lucrative deal as he is unsure how often he will play this season, especially after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The winger was loaned out to West Ham for the second half of last season and he impressed under David Moyes.

There were offers for the England winger to move away from Old Trafford in the summer, with West Ham keen on signing him permanently but United ultimately decided to keep his services.

Lingard was selected by Gareth Southgate for England’s World Cup qualifier matches during the international break and he was once again in scintillating form, scoring twice in Sunday’s win over Andorra.

In the Premier League this season so far, he has been devoid of playing time, only appearing for four minutes during the match against Southampton which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Does Lingard have a future at Manchester United?

At the moment, Manchester United might be struggling in some areas but attack is certainly not one of them.

Having acquired Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, United now have a vast wealth of attacking options which include the likes of Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial.

For this reason, it might seem that there might be no room for Lingard to be integrated into the squad, but that is only going to be confirmed within the next few weeks as United are set for a string of fixtures across different competitions, including the Champions League.

Lingard’s current deal ends in summer 2022.

Jesse Lingard shares throwback pictures of himself and Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jesse Lingard has continued to share his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese stage a return to Old Trafford this season.

The Englishman stunned fans after replicating the 36-year-old's goal celebration after scoring during the Three LIons' 4-0 triumph over Andorra in their World Cup qualifiers over the weekend.

And while the supporters are yet to recover from his display in the encounter at Wembley Stadium, Lingard has gone ahead to release pictures of him star-struck by the legend online.

In one of the pictures, the 28-year-old was busy admiring Ronaldo while in the second one, the former Juventus man laid his hands on young Jesse during his first spell with the Red Devils.

