Nigeria won their second game in Group C to maintain top spot ahead of Liberia, Cape Verde and the Central African Republic.

The Super Eagles defeated the Blue Sharks by a slim 2-1 win and remain favourites to go through as the top-seeded team.

Gernot Rohr's came back from a goal down to level matters and then took the lead in bizarre fashion which turned out to be the winner.

Here are the 4 things we learnt from the Super Eagles victory over Cape Verde

1. Performance not really bad

By all standards, Gernot Rohr fielded a second-string side after 11 players were ruled out of the encounter and still grinded the win.

Despite going behind in the 19th minute from Dylan Tavares' goal, the Nigerian team equalized through Victor Osimhen and won the match from an own goal.

This shows that the weaker Nigerian team gave a good account of themselves as they delivered as expected.

2. Maduka Okoye's No.1 spot shaky

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper did not impress in the game as he made some schoolboy errors in the course of the game.

The 22-year-old should have covered his angle better to save Tavares' shot that went past him at the near post after the offside call was not given.

There was also a rush of blood to the head towards the end of the game as he left his lines aiming for a clearance but a header from a Cape Verde player almost went into the back of the net.

3. Midfielder pairing

Bonke Innocent and Kingsley Michael in the midfield were not too convincing. Bonke made several mistakes in the game that was quickly covered by Chigozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo.

It seems Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo's shoes were too big for the midfield pair that struggled to control the game from the middle.

4. Exciting Chidera Ejuke

The CSKA Moscow player showed the stuff he is made of. He confidently took on the defenders on the left wing and forced a save from the goalkeeper.

Anytime the team ran out of ideas, Ejuke beacme useful as he created pockets of spaces and combined well with Jamilu Collins on the left flank.

5. Musa's landmark achievement

The 100th cap for the Super Eagles captain did not go as expected as Musa who played behind Osimhen in attack made several mistakes.

The 28-year-old looks to be going off colour at every game but should have done better with his wasted effort on goal in the first half.

