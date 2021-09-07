Kenny Santos scored an own goal on Tuesday evening, September 7, which condemned Cape Verde to 2-1 defeat against the Super Eagles

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen also scored in this encounter as Nigeria have now recorded two wins in 2 games

Leicester City striker Kelechi Ihenacho scored twice in the Super Eagles first game against Liberia in Lagos

Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday evening, September 7, continued their quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 2-1 win over hosts Cape Verde in what was their first ever competitive match.

Going into this encounter, the Super Eagles morale were boosted having defeated Liberia 1-0 in their first game with Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho netting the two goals for Nigeria.

However, Iheanacho traveled back to England the next day and the attacking responsibility was given to Victor Osimhen and captain Ahmed Musa.

Ahmed Musa has however recorded his name in the history books of Nigerian football as the former Leicester City man now has 100 cap for Super Eagles and he is only 1 game to equal Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo's 101-game records.

Cape Verde started this match impressively as they knew that a win against Nigeria will help them in the qualifiers having drew their first game.

They shocked the Super Eagles of Nigeria by netting the first goal in the 20th minute through Dylan Tavares who beat goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

However, Super Eagles responded with an equalizer 10 minutes later from Napoli super striker Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria pilled pressure on the hosts and Kenny Santos was forced to score an own goal in the 77th minute which gave the Super Eagles a 2-1 win.

