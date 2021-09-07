Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes have handed Mikel Arteta a huge boost ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Norwich City

The Gunners have failed to pick at least a point in any of their first three encounters this campaign

Englishman Ben White has also been unavailable for the North Londoners after testing positive for COVID-19

However, all three players could be available for selection when Arteta's men welcome their guests to the Emirates Stadium this weekend

Mikel Arteta has been handed a huge boost ahead of Arsenal's next Premier League game against Norwich City this weekend.

The Gunners welcomed the trio of Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey, and Ben White back to training this week and could be in action for the club this weekend.

Partey is yet to play for the north Londoners this season after he picked an ankle injury during a friendly clash against rivals Chelsea back in August.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey and Ben White returned to full training on Monday, September 6. Photos by Julian Finney, Stuart MacFarlane and Matthew Ashton.

Source: UGC

Gabriel is also yet to pull on the Arsenal shirt in four consecutive matches after suffering a knee injury in July while on international duty with Brazil.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

White, who was a record summer signing for Arsenal has been absent since his side's 2-0 loss against Chelsea after he tested positive for coronavirus.

He, however, has already made his debut for the Emirates outfit having featured in the side's campaign curtain-raiser against newly-promoted Brentford.

Arsenal face Norwich City this weekend

Metro UK now reports all the three took part in Monday's training session and could be in contention to play when Arsenal face off against Norwich on Saturday, September 11.

The north Londoners will be desperate to use the tie to get their campaign back on track, having lost all three matches of the new season.

Incidentally, Arteta's men are also yet to find the back of the net thus far this season in a woeful run of results that has them rocked bottom of the league standings.

Arsenal confirm signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League club Arsenal have announce the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu who joined the London club on a long-term deal from Serie A side Bologna, BBC Sport reports.

The 22-year-old Japanese international defender began his career back in his home country at Avispa Fukuoka, where he developed through their youth ranks before making 45 first-team appearances between 2015 and 2017.

The player moved to Europe in 2018 joining Belgian side Sint-Truiden where he played for 18 months and ended as the club’s player of the season.

Source: Legit