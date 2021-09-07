Gernot Rohr has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will do well when they take on Cape Verde in the World Cup qualifiers

The tactician expressed satisfaction with the pitch at the Municipal Adérito Sena Stadium in Mindelo

Nigeria will be without 10 key players during the encounter after Premier League players returned to their base

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has expressed confidence ahead of the crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Cape Verde.

The Franco-German tactician believes the pitch at the Municipal Adérito Sena Stadium in Mindelo is better than that of Lagos.

With about 10 first-team players not making the trip following UK’s protocols on Red List countries, Rohr stated that he believes in the boys as some will make their debut, Thisday reports.

Gernot Rohr ready for Cape Verde. Photo: Gregor Fischer

Source: Getty Images

On the final training session before the showdown, Rohr stated:

“This one (pitch) is softer. I think it’s good to play football. It is better to play football on this pitch than in the second half of the last game in Lagos when the pitch was very heavy.

"We will try to play good football. We have to change team. We have to change team, like you know 10 players are not here. We are only 19 because we have these problems with UK based players.

“It is a challenge we are commando we want to win this game. With this team, I trust in these boys who will play perhaps for the first time for the Super Eagles.

“But if they are here that means they deserve a place. We will see what can happen because we know Cape Verde will also come.”

Air Peace boss promises N20million if the team wins

Meanwhile, Allen Onyema, who is the chairman of Air Peace Airlines, has promised the Super Eagles of Nigeria the sum of N20million if they defeat Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7.

Nigeria who defeated Liberia 2-0 in their opening group game play away to the Blue Sharks in a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

And as they fly to Cape Verde, Onyema charged the boys to go for victory, promising N20million to the boys upon return. Onyema said, as cited on Instagram.

Super Eagles celebrate with Joseph Yobo on 41st birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles players took out time from their busy schedule to celebrate former captain Joseph Yobo on his 41st birthday.

The three-time African champions who are preparing for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7 combined voices to sing a happy birthday song to him.

They also prayed for their assistant coach as they wished him well in the new year before the ex-Everton star took to the centre stage to appreciate the team for their gesture.

