Gernot Rohr has released his starting XI that will file out against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite having more than ten players missing in his lineup, the German tactician still has several talents to pick from that would fit into the first team.

Rohr's starting XI

In goal, Maduka Okoye was given the nod while Jamilu Collins retained his position at left-back. Shehu Abdullahi will play at right-back after a long spell away from the team.

The 68-year-old chose the centre-back pairing of Kenneth Omeruo and Chigozie Awaziem, the position the duo played together at Leganes.

Innocent Bonke will be in the defensive midfield position while Kingsley Michael will be making his debut as Ejuka Chidera will complete the pack in midfield.

The trio at the front would be Nantes' Moses Simon, Fatih Karagumruk's Ahmed Musa, and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

The three-time African champions are favourites going into the game but Cape Verde have a five-game unbeaten run at home and the team the Blue Sharks preyed on was Cameroon.

Here is the full lineup

1. Okoye

2. Shehu

3. Collins

4. Awaziem

5. Omeruo

6. Bonke

7. Michael

8. Ejuke

9. Simon

10. Musa

11. Osimhen

