LIVE: Cape Verde 1-0 Nigeria (2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier)
- All is now ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Cape Verde and Nigeria at the Aderito Sena Stadium
- The Super Eagles are aiming for their second straight victory after victory Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium
- Meanwhile, the hosts are eyeing the scalp of the three-time African champions as they hope to battle for ticket available in the group
Nigeria will hope to make it two wins out of two games when they faceoff with Cape Verde in their 2022 FIFA World Cup second Group C encounter this evening.
The Super Eagles grabbed maximum points in their opener against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium a few days back.
However, with some players already out of the squad, it might be a little difficult for coach Gernot Rohr. But regardless, he still has enough players to do the damage in the game.
Kenneth Omeruo has also been introduced to the starting lineup as Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong are not in the squad.
Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen will lead the attack for the three-time African champions while Maduka Okoye retains his position between the sticks.
20’ — Gooooooaaaaalllll
Cape Verde draw the first blood as Dylan Tavares fires home from close range and Maduka Okoye could not stop the shot despite coming from the angle he already covered.
9’ — Free kick for Cape Verde
Bonke Innocent gave away a free-kick after tripping Cape Verde's player in the middle of the park as the guests continue to gain confidence
6’ — Ahmed Musa loses great chance
Ahmed Musa was presented with Nigeria's first chance of the game after receiving a pass from Shehu Abdullahi but the captain already lost balance even before the ball got to him and he eventually ballooned it over the bar
4’ — Super Eagles still finding their feet
Nigeria's Super Eagles are yet to stabilise as they currently do away with possession more in the early minutes of the encounter while the hosts have entertained their fans better so far.
1’ — Both teams are out on the pitch for their anthems
The national anthems of both teams are being played as they prepare to lock horns for maximum points at the Aderito Sena Stadium this evening.
Nigeria's Super Eagles are in their traditional green and white home jersey while the hosts are in a blue top and white short for the crunch encounter.
1’ — Cape Verde gets us underway
Cape Verde take the kick off as they play from the right of the TV screen to the left while the Super Eagles attack from the left in this FIFA World Cup qualifiers