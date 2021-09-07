LIVE: Cape Verde 1-0 Nigeria (2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier)

All is now ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Cape Verde and Nigeria at the Aderito Sena Stadium

The Super Eagles are aiming for their second straight victory after victory Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium

Meanwhile, the hosts are eyeing the scalp of the three-time African champions as they hope to battle for ticket available in the group

Nigeria will hope to make it two wins out of two games when they faceoff with Cape Verde in their 2022 FIFA World Cup second Group C encounter this evening.

The Super Eagles grabbed maximum points in their opener against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium a few days back.

However, with some players already out of the squad, it might be a little difficult for coach Gernot Rohr. But regardless, he still has enough players to do the damage in the game.

Kenneth Omeruo has also been introduced to the starting lineup as Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong are not in the squad.

Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen will lead the attack for the three-time African champions while Maduka Okoye retains his position between the sticks.