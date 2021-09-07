Eight Nigerian banks have entered into the blacklist of Niger State after allegedly evading tax payment to the state government

United Bank of Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Unity Bank and four others were listed as tax defaulters by Niger State

Niger State Internal Revenue Service has sanctioned these commercial banks, two hospitality businesses and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company

Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA) and six other banks in Niger State have been accused of evading tax payment in the northern region of Nigeria.

According to the executive chairman of Niger State Internal Revenue Service, Mohammed Etsu, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Polaris Bank, Union Bank, First Bank, Heritage Bank, and Unity Bank are also owing the state.

Etsu on Monday stated that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc, Aloe Vera International Hotel and a restaurant operating in the state are indebted to the tax agency as well.

Niger State shut down operation of the companies

The state agency said the eleven companies have a tax liability of N456.7 million, and despite several efforts taken to ensure the payment is done without government clampdown, the firms are still evading their tax responsibilities.

This led to the Niger State Internal Revenue Service shutting down the branches of the eight commercial banks and operations of the two hospitality businesses and electricity companies.

Debt profile of the companies

It was reported that over N113.2 million is being owed by Stanbic IBTC Bank, Polaris Bank has a tax liability of N74.8 million, Tony Elumelu's UBA is owing N68.9 million.

While Union Bank's debt profile is N47.1 million, First Bank is indebted to the tune of N45.7 million, Heritage Bank owes N31.5 million, Unity Bank has an unpaid debt of N14 million, and GTBank, whose parent company GTCO headed by Segun Agbaje, has a tax debt of N8.2 million.

For Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, the firm owes over N45.8 million unpaid tax, Aloe Vera International Hotel owes N3.9 million in unpaid taxes and the unnamed restaurant has a tax debt of N3.2 million.

Note that the effort to reach the Niger State tax agency proved abortive as calls made to their official line went unanswered or returned.

