Manchester United fans are waiting earnestly to see Cristiano Ronaldo make his first appearances for them after 12 years

The five-time Champions League winner sealed a two-year deal with the Red Devils before the transfer window closed

Contrary reports regarding when the 36-year-old will resume Man United training are now making rounds online

Cristiano Ronaldo appears ready to make his second Manchester United debut this weekend when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus last month and was expected to make his first appearance for them in 12 years on September 11.

However, due to the British's quarantine protocols, the forward's much-anticipated debut may be delayed a little while.

Cristiano Ronaldo meets his new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Man United's second debut. Photo by Manchester United

Sources reveal that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will not complete his self-isolation period until Friday - a day before their Premier League matchday four encounter according to thepeoplesperson quoting The Sun.

This however conflicts with comments coming out of the Portuguese press claiming that the former Real Madrid forward will start training with the squad at Carrington tomorrow.

The Sun says:

"Ronaldo will only have one day’s training with his team-mates after having to isolate for five days in his Cheshire mansion due to Covid rules. Even without the Covid restrictions, the international break would have restricted Solskjaer to just Friday to integrate Ronaldo into the side."

Contrary reports from Portuguese outlet Record reveals

"Cristiano Ronaldo ends his quarantine period today (five days) and does not hide his desire to start working with the Manchester United squad, something that should happen tomorrow."

Fans will however be waiting to see how the whole thing pans out as club football returns in a few days.

