Chelsea who are Premier League giants are interested in the signing of former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

The Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is the a fan of the German footballer who currently plays for Bayern Munich

Chelsea currently on fourth position on the Premier League table will face Aston Villa in their next game

Leroy Sane who is German professional footballer could be on his way back to the Premier League in the January 2022 transfer window as Chelsea are interested in signing the former Manchester City star.

According to the report on UK Sun and Express, Thomas Tuchel who is the gaffer at Stamford Bridge is said to be interested in the signing of Leroy Sane who is now on the books of Bayern Munich.

Although Arsenal and Tottenham are also said to be monitoring the 25-year-old winger, but the report added that the Stamford Bridge landlords are in better position to land Sane.

German winger Leroy Sane in action. Photo by Harry Langer

Source: Getty Images

Since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Chelsea, things have changed at Stamford Bridge and their effort was crowned last season with the Champions League title.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Already this term, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has made a return to Chelsea and even scored on his debut for the Blues in the Premier League.

However, Chelsea will have to add one of their players plus cash in their bid to Bayern Munich for them to have the chance to lure Leroy Sane to Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have been touted as possible bargaining tools by Chelsea to have Leroy Sane.

Kurt Zouma moves from Chelsea to West Ham

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how West Ham United completed the signing of defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea for a reported fee of £29.8million.

Zouma, who leaves Chelsea after seven years, has signed a four-year deal with the West London club.

Chelsea have been wanting to cash in on the 26-year old to free up funds for more transfer activity before the close of the summer transfer window.

A deal was agreed as early as Friday, August 27 and the only thing standing in the way of the announcement was a medical and personal terms of the contract.

During his time at Chelsea, Zouma had loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Stoke City and Everton.

Once he was integrated into the Chelsea side, he managed to win two Premier League titles, a Champions League and a league cup in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Source: Legit