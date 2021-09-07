Ahmed Musa has reached a major landmark of appearances for Nigeria’s senior football team – the Super Eagles

The 28-year-old won his 100th cap for the Super Eagles during their 2-1 win over Cape Verde in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has promised that the captain will be rewarded with N10million

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has stated that the football house will reward Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa with N10million for reaching 100 caps.

Musa became only the third Nigerian footballer to reach a century of appearances for national team as legends Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama made 101 caps respectively.

At the age of 17, Musa made his senior team debut on August 5, 2010, in a qualification match for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar after he came on as a substitute for Mikel Obi in the 2-0 win.

Ahmed to get cash reward for making 100 Super Eagles appearances. Photo: Jewel Samad

Source: Getty Images

He scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in a March 2011 friendly against Kenya and following his appearance against Cape Verde in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, 28-year-old Musa reaches 100 caps.

After the game, president of the NFF Amaju Pinnick promised a N10million reward for the captain and promised that such gesture will be sustained.

Pinnick said as reported by Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju:

"The NFF will give Ahmed Musa N10 million for reaching the 100 caps. We will sustain this gesture and honor our players that hit 100 games henceforth."

Ahmed Musa has so far scored a total of 15 goals for the Super Eagles; he remains Nigeria’s highest goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup tournament with 4 goals.

Super Eagles of Nigeria defeat Cape Verde

Meanwhile, Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday evening, September 7, continued their quest to qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 2-1 win over hosts Cape Verde in what was their first ever competitive match.

Going into this encounter, the Super Eagles morale were boosted having defeated Liberia 2-0 in their first game with Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho netting the two goals for Nigeria.

But Cape Verde opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Dylan Tavares who beat goalkeeper Maduka Okoye on his near side.

However, Super Eagles responded with an equalizer 10 minutes later from Napoli super striker Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria piled pressure on the hosts and Kenny Santos was forced to score an own goal in the 77th minute which gave the Super Eagles a 2-1 win.

Super Eagles celebrate Joseph Yobo on 41st birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles players took out time from their busy schedule to celebrate former captain Joseph Yobo on his 41st birthday.

The three-time African champions who are preparing for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7 combined voices to sing a happy birthday song to him.

They also prayed for their assistant coach as they wished him well in the New Year before the ex-Everton star took to the centre stage to appreciate the team for their gesture.

