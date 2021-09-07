Maduka Okoye is expected to remain in goal for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their clash against Cape Verde

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will also get his 100 cap in the national team which is an incredible achievement

Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 in Lagos last Friday and the morale of the players is high ahead of the tie against Cape Verde

Super Eagles of Nigeria will go out on Tuesday evening, September 7, to face Cape Verde in their second 2022 World Cup qualifiers in which Gernot Rohr will miss some of his first team players.

In their first match played at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos, Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored the two goals which gave the Super Eagles the victory.

But Gernot Rohr will be missing the service of the former Manchester City star who has traveled back to England together with some other players due to COVID-19 rules.

Super Eagles players in action on the pitch. Photo: Osodi

According to the report on Soccernet, Victor Osimhen ans Ahmed Musa are both expected to lead the Super Eagles attack while Shehu Abdullahi could also get a chance in the first team.

History for Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles is now set to get his 100 appearances for the three-time African champions and will definitely set another record.

For now, Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama made the highest appearances for the Super Eagles which is 101 before the retired from the national team.

Also, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is expected to remain in goal for the Super Eagles having kept a cleansheet against Liberia in Lagos.

See Super Eagles possible lineups against Cape Verde below

Probable XI: Okoye, Omeruo, Awaziem, Collins, Shehu, Innocent, Michael, Musa, Simon, Ejuke, Osimhen.

Kanu Nwankwo urges Super Eagles to go for win

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu posted an adorable video urging the current national team players to go for victory against Cape Verde in 2022 World Cup qualifiers which will be played on Tuesday evening, September 7.

Gernot Rohr and his wards have already started their campaign in the World Cup qualifiers on a winning note beating Liberia 2-0 in which Leicester City man Kelechi Iheanacho scored the two goals.

In the video posted by the Arsenal legend on his official social media page, Kanu Nwankwo explained that Super Eagles stars should just go to the pitch and pick the three points.

Although the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cape Verde have met just once before in a friendly match that ended goalless three years ago, this will be their first competitive game.

