Asisat Oshoala has continued to get her Instagram followers buzzing and she arrived with a special question

The Barcelona Femeni striker who is currently at her base in Spain is seeking answers as regards the seriousness of relationships

Citing the level of rainfall in Lagos in recent times, the 26-year-old claims she heard the level of rainfall in Lagos is more serious than relationships

Quite a number of fans have taken to the comment section to reply Asisat Oshoal’s post comparing the level of rainfall in Lagos with the stability of their relationships.

For close to two weeks, the mega city of Lagos has witnessed recurring rainfall which has resulted in floods in several parts.

For about two weeks, the downpour has intensified in the city as it falls every single day - and the Super Falcons star who is at her base in Spain is asking questions back home.

Asisat Oshoala in Barcelona training. Photo: asisat_oshoala

Source: Instagram

The Ikorodu-born striker who is followed by over 700,000 fans on Instagram asked in Pidgin English:

“I hear say the rain for lagos serious pass some of Una relationship, na true? By the way I B SPEC OO, first slide…..stop playing weee me.”

And in a swift there were quite a number of responses. A fan replied:

“Over serious.”

Another added:

“I dey crush.”

A third posited:

“Stop playing.”

One wrote:

“Asisat and cruise.”

