Nigeria will on Tuesday evening, September 7, be facing Cape Verde in their second game in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

In their first battle settled at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos, the Super Eagles defeated Liberia 2-0

Gernot Rohr and his players have been urged by legendary Nwankwo Kanu to go out to the pitch and get the three points

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu has posted an adorable video urging the current national team players to go for victory against Cape Verde in 2022 World Cup qualifiers which will be played on Tuesday evening, September 7.

Gernot Rohr and his wards have already started their campaign in the World Cup qualifiers on a winning note beating Liberia 2-0 in which Leicester City man Kelechi Iheanacho scored the two goals.

Nwankwo Kanu and Leon Balogun in action. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

In the video posted by the Arsenal legend on his official social media page, Kanu Nwankwo explained that Super Eagles stars should just go to the pitch and pick the three points.

Nwankwo Kanu's reaction

''My country people, we are in Cape Verde and it is an away game, but it does not matter, what is important is for the players to go on the pitch and pick the maximum three points.

''We are ready and okay for the game and the boys should come on because this is World Cup qualifiers and there is no messing around. Let us all support our players with prayers.''

Although the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cape Verde have met just once before in a friendly match that ended goalless three years ago, this will be their first competitive game.

Super Eagles players to get N20M if they beat Cape Verde

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Allen Onyema, who is the chairman of Air Peace Airlines, promised the Super Eagles of Nigeria the sum of N20million if they defeat Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7.

Nigeria who defeated Liberia 2-0 in their opening group gameplay away to the Blue Sharks in a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Gernot Rohr will be without eight key players as some had to leave due to the UK government’s strict regulations on Red List countries, with Nigeria travelling to Cape Verde for their next World Cup qualifier.

Barely 48 hours before the game against Liberia in Lagos, the NFF announced that it has sealed a partnership agreement with Air Peace making them the official airline sponsor of Nigerian national teams.

