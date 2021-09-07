Joseph Yobo was pleasantly surprised as the Super Eagles players celebrated him on his birthday

The football stars sang and prayed for the retired defender as he clocked 41-year-old earlier this week

Yobo is one of the most capped Nigerian players after making 101 appearances for the country's national team

Super Eagles players took out time from their busy schedule to celebrate former captain Joseph Yobo on his 41st birthday.

The three-time African champions who are preparing for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7 combined voices to sing a happy birthday song to him.

They also prayed for their assistant coach as they wished him well in the new year before the ex-Everton star took to the centre stage to appreciate the team for their gesture.

Super Eagles players celebrating their assistant coach Joseph Yobo on his special day. Credit - @Nigeria Super Eagles

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, all is now set for coach Gernot Rohr and his Eagles to go and soar when they battle the Blue Sharks in their second Group encounter as the race to Qatar 2022 hots up.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigeria got their campaign off to a winning start after beating Liberia 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium courtesy of Kelechi Iheanacho's brace.

They will now be hoping they can produce a better performance when they file out at the Aderito Sena Stadium later this evening for the crunch encounter.

Victory in this game puts Nigeria at six points and with two more wins in October, they can be sure of their place at the global football showpiece next year.

Why billionaire promised Super Eagles N20m

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace Airlines Allen Onyema has promised the Super Eagles of Nigeria a sum of N20million if they beat Cape Verde in their World Cup qualifier on September 7, OJB Sport reports.

Nigeria who defeated Liberia 2-0 in their opening group gameplay away to the Blue Sharks in a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Gernot Rohr will be without eight key players as some had to leave due to the UK government’s strict regulations on Red List countries, with Nigeria travelling to Cape Verde for their next World Cup qualifier.

Source: Legit