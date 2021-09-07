Pele announced that he was going to the hospital for a routine check-up on August 31, and six days later he remains in the facility

The Brazilian legend has been hospitalised for six days now, although he claims there is nothing to worry about

It was gathered that an undisclosed ailment was discovered in the 80-year-old who is admitted at a Sao Paolo based hospital

Football icon and living legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pele, has been in hospital for about six days according to reports.

The Guardian are claiming that the Brazilian legend is undergoing quite a number of routine medical tests at a facility in Sao Paolo.

Pele himself had disclosed on August 31 that he was at the hospital to undergo some medical examinations that were initially postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Pele in hospital since August 31. Photo: Nelson Almeida

Source: Getty Images

He assured fans that all is well through his social media handles, but he remains at the hospital as exact details leading to his prolonged stay are not revealed.

Officials at the Albert Einstein Hospital where he is are yet to publicly disclose the current status of the 80-year-old.

Local information in Brazil however claim that an undisclosed ailment was detected in the former striker during a routine check-up and the medical team opted to keep the Brazil legend in hospital.

A statement said via Marca:

“The health of the three-time world champion has deteriorated in recent years and due to the pandemic, he has been kept practically confined in his home on the Sao Paulo coast with his family and close friends.”

