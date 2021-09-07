Cristiano Ronaldo recently rejoined Premier League side Manchester United and fans are waiting to see him on the pitch

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner may not make his second debut for Manchester United this weekend against Newcastle

Ronaldo is currently on self-isolation after traveling to England from Italy and he is expected to come out on Thursday, September 9

Fans of Manchester United and followers of the prestigious Premier League may have to wait till next week Tuesday to see Cristiano Ronaldo making his second debut for the Red Devils.

After spending three years in Turin with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo decided this summer to walk away even though he failed to win the Champions League title with the Old Lady.

There were initial reports of him going to Manchester City, but the Portuguese changed his mind at the death and made a return to where he made his name in football.

United fans have all been looking forward to see Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch with the club's next game against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, September 11.

According to the report on UK Sun and Sky Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo will be out of quarantine on Thursday, September 9, and will have only one day to train with his new teammates ahead of the Premier League battle.

Can he start the game?

The report added that Ole Solskjaer who is Manchester United coach may decide not to include Cristiano Ronaldo in his team for the Newcastle tie so as to have more days to access his fitness.

