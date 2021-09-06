Nigerian celebrity relationships and marriages are seen as goals by a lot of fans because of the rosy and beautiful pictures painted online.

The entertainment industry has had a fair share of drama this year and while some couples have had fallouts and gotten back together, others ended for good.

Some outbursts, cancelled marriages, engagements or relationships shocked quite a number of people and they were the talk of social media for days.

Legit.ng brings you a list of 'ships' that have taken a hit, are getting repaired or are completely ended.

Some celebrity relationships have ended. Photo credit: @annieidibia1/@alexxekubo/@quamilblack/@davido

Source: Instagram

1. Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fiancee's wedding would have probably been the biggest wedding of the year seeing how much energy has been put into the engagement and announcements.

Social media stood still when Fancy confirmed that their engagement has been called off, and the wedding slated for November has been cancelled.

2. 2baba and Annie

Annie gave September a huge spin after she took to social media to call out legendary singer, 2baba.

The fight has gotten messy with accusations and dirty secrets thrown all over social media. Fans are not sure where the marriage is headed moving forward but something is definitely happening under the wraps.

3. Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri

When Tonto Dikeh announced that she had found love again, her fans rejoiced online. She even went as far as buying her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri a birthday gift and he briefly played a father role to her son.

Things headed south when a voice note of him saying horrible things about the actress leaked and a blog confirmed that the voice belonged to Kpokpogri.

That and other events ended the affair that lasted only a few months.

4. Paul Okoye and Anita

Reports made rounds on social media that singer Paul Okoye and his wife were parting ways after what appeared to be their divorce papers leaked online.

It was gathered that Anita had filed for divorce from her husband and reportedly demanded N7.8m monthly spousal support.

5. OAP Nedu and ex-wife Hazel

Just hours after Annie's outburst, OAP Nedu's ex-wife called him out for abuse and asked why the media personality had a marriage show on the radio when he could barely hold his home together.

The story took an ugly turn when Nedu revealed that their first son is not his biological child. He also denied physically violating anybody including his ex-wife.

6. Yomi Black and Liz

The filmmaker's estranged wife took to social media with a post suggesting that their marriage of nine years had gone down the drain.

Both parties did not give details of the split, but Liz expressed so much joy and gratitude for being finally free.

7. Davido and Chioma

This came as a rude shock to everyone seeing as the singer already gave his fiancee 'assurance'.

This was another relationship that just died down after months of speculations and theories on social media.

Annie Idibia's brother gives an ultimatum

One of Annie's brothers, Sylvester, took to his Instagram page to react to Charles' accusation about their mum.

The young man in the video noted that he does not care about whatever happens with Annie and her husband 2baba because they will eventually settle.

According to him, their family has been quiet. He went on to issue a 24-hour ultimatum for an apology to be issued to his mum or all hell will break loose.

Source: Legit.ng