Lionel Messi saw his Argentina World Cup qualifying match against Brazil disrupted by health authorities

The Paris Saint-Germain star, along with his friend Neymar, were captured laughing following the dramatic scenes

Brazil health authorities claimed for UK-based Argentine stars had lied to get into the country just to evade quarantine

Lionel Messi and Neymar could not help but burst into laughter after health officials stormed the pitch to disrupt the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina, Sporf reports.

The South American heavyweight match was halted following bizarre scenes when Brazilian authorities walked up to the pitch over covid-19 protocol.

They claim four UK-based Argentine players had falsified their documents just to evade quarantine as they entered the country.

Lionel Messi and Neymar during the match. Photo: Sporf

Brazilian laws stipulate that non-Brazilian national entering from the UK must observe a 14-day isolation upon arrival.

The four players involved were Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa, and Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur.

It was gathered that these Premier League players failed to inform the authorities that they had been in England.

Brazil’s federal government, as well as the CBF and Conmebol, had reportedly granted the players go ahead to play the game, but health authorities rejected the exemption.

They headed for the stadium in their bid to arrest the players and barely five minutes into the encounter, they charged unto the pitch and the match was stopped Sky Sports reports.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, tried his best to find out what was going on, but prior to that, an incredible photo was captured by photographer Nelson Almeida.

It shows Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate (and international opponent) Neymar, seemingly unable to quite understand what they had witnessed as they burst into laughter.

What did Messi say?

What Messi said According to RMC Sport, Messi told the official:

"We've been here for three days, we were waiting to play the match, why didn't you come earlier? This is a m*ss, we're off!"

