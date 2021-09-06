Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate, Erica has taken to social media with an epistle about her she has progressed since she left the show

According to the actress, she has been working almost like a robot for the past one year without thinking of how far she has come

Erica also noted that she successfully avoided thinking about any of the traumatic experiences that had happened to her in the past one year

Nigerian reality star, Erica Nlewedim has taken to social media with a post highlighting and finally acknowledging how far she has come since she shot into the limelight.

In the lengthy post, she talked about how she has been working nonstop and how she has been focused on outdoing herself.

Erica says she has forgiven herself and moved on Photo credit: @ericanlewedim

Erica bares all

According to the reality star, her life has been on fast forward which has taken a toll on her and she was forced to take a break and reminisce on her journey since 2020.

The actress said it was difficult and she couldn't understand how she was able to block out traumatic experiences that had happened to her in the past one year.

She however noted that she had a conversation with herself, eventually forgave herself with the deserved applause.

Erica added that she has healed and expressed gratitude to her fans, loved ones and management.

Excerpt from her post read:

"The past one year I’ve been working, singleminded, almost like a robot, not thinking of how far I’ve come, just focused on my goals, trying to outdo myself, trying to make everyone around me proud, my life has been on fast forward & It was a lot, it took its toll on me and I had to take a break to heal and I thought rest was all I needed until a loved one asked me what I would tell the Erica of September 6 2020, I thought about it and couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t understand how I had successfully avoided thinking about any of the traumatic experiences that had happened to me in the past one year."

See post below:

Nigerians react

tokemakinwa:

"I love you. Keep your head up."

denrele_edun:

"Girl, you're Food for our Souls, the Oxygen we breathe and a Cultural Reset! We are so proud of you and how far you've come!"

lindaosifo:

"Keep going forward."

thearinolao:

"So happy and proud of you Erica! Well done!!"

iamlucyedet:

"Awwwww we out here rooting for you darling! All the very best!"

