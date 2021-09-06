Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a return to Premier League side Manchester United after leaving Juventus

Former professional footballer who is now a pundit Paul Merson claimed Man United should have signed Harry Kane

Ronaldo won his first Champions League and Ballon d'Or at Manchester United before joining Real Madrid

Paul Merson has slammed Manchester United for their decision to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford claiming that England international Harry Kane should have been their choice.

Harry Kane before the start of the season was linked with a move to Manchester United, but the Red Devils did not make any official bid for the Tottenham superstar.

The Englishman wanted to join another Premier League team with the hopes of winning the topflight title at the end of the season.

Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo in action. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

However, Manchester Unite chiefs picked Cristiano Ronaldo who is now expected to make his debut for the Old Trafford landlords this weekend.

According to the report on Manchester Evening, Paul Merson claimed that the Old Trafford side made a mistake on the resigning of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paul Merson's reaction on Man United signing Cristiano Ronaldo

"Harry Kane wins you the league. With the money they have spent on Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo, surely you try and get Kane? I think he would have gone there. United are the biggest club in the world.''

