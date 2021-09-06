Cristiano Ronaldo has finally settled in his new home in Manchester as he posted photos of his family on social media

The Portugal international posted photos of himself having fun with his children as well his partner Georgina Rodriguez

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to make his debut for Manchester United when they take on Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally relocated to his new home in Machester since making a sensation return to the theatre of Dreams, Hello Magazine, Instagram.

The 36-year was excused from international duty with Portugal as he jetted back to settle into his new mansion in the city of Manchester.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram to share a photo of his family having a feel of their new home in Manchester.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally relocated to their new home from Turin to Manchester. Photo by @cristiano

Ronaldo's photos of his family on Instagram

The Portugal international captioned the photo as he was shirtless holding his daughter Alana:

"Who says Manchester has no sun?!?! #blessedfamily."

In another photo attached to the post, Ronaldo was surrounded by his three other children, Cristiano, Mateo and Eva.

And the last picture was with his heartthrob Georgina Rodriguez who has having a cup of tea in the company of her bestie.

Georgina's photos

The supermodel also shared some photos on her personal handle appreciating moving back into the United Kingdom.

She captioned the photo:

"How I missed living in the UK #family #love," she wrote alongside them."

Fans of Ronaldo was quick to respond with British Good Morning Show present Piers Morgan leading the pack as he said:

"Come back to me in January about Manchester weather..."

Ronaldo's ex telling Georgina to keep a close eye on her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Natacha Rodrigues who claimed Cristiano Ronaldo had a fling with has warned his partner Georgina Rodriguez to watch over her man, Daily Mail.

The model claimed she and Ronaldo were chatting with each other on Instagram secretly and met just once which resulted in being loved up together.

Now that the 36-year-old has returned to Manchester United, the Love On Top reality show star has warned Georgina to keep a close eye on her man.

Legit.ng also reported that Donny van de Beek's chances of breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad has suffered a major setback after Man United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Goal.

The Netherlands international has failed to impress since his arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax two seasons ago.

And the 24-year-old turned down a loan move away from the Theatre of Dreams last season with hopes of fighting for a place in Solskjaer's team.

