Jean-Pierre Adams went into a coma during a routine knee surgery at a Lyon hospital back in 1982

According to reports, a wrong dosage of anaesthetic resulted in catastrophic brain damage for the footballer

The grandfather of two passed on aged 73 at the Nimes University Hospital

Curtains have fallen on French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams who has been in a coma for 39 years.

Adams slipped into a deep coma in 1982 after an anaesthesia error while undergoing routine knee surgery at a French hospital.

Mirror UK reports the footballer was confirmed dead on Monday, September 6, at the Nimes University Hospital aged 73.

Jean-Pierre Adams has passed away. Photo: AFP

During his active playing days, the Senegalese-born defender turned out for a number of French clubs, including Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, as his career entered the twilight year's, life, and indeed his journey to stardom, took a rather sudden and tragic twist.

While aged 34, Adams walked into a Lyon hospital to undergo a routine surgery on his knee, with that being the last time he walked, talked or even voluntarily moved any of his muscles again.

For nearly four decades until his death, Adams wad bedridden.

It is understood a major blunder involving a wrong dosage of anaesthetic saw him starved of oxygen, resulting in catastrophic brain damage.

Pierre's wife by his side

During the period he was bedridden, Adams's wife, Bernadette Adams, stuck by him - with their bond growing even stronger.

In an interview with CNN in 2020, Bernadette, who refused to consider euthanasia, revealed they had grown fond of each other that Adams could actually tell when it is not her tending to him. She said via SPORTbible:

"He senses that it is not me feeding him and looking after him. It's the nurses who tell me, saying he is not the same. I think he feels things. He must recognise the sound of my voice as well."

