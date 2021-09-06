The life of a young girl, Chinenye who is a fan of actress, Destiny Etiko has recently taken a turn for the better

The young girl went viral on the internet after showing love to the actress who she came across on the road

Etiko promised to do her best to carry the girl along in the industry after she expressed the desire to be a movie star

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko warmed the hearts of many when she finally reached out to one of her young die-hard fans, Chinenye, who recently went viral on social media.

Destiny said that she spoke with Chinenye who confided in her that she was also interested in acting.

Destiny Etiko and Chinenye Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

The actress then promised to help the young girl fulfill her dreams of being the next big thing in the movie industry.

Chinenye the actress

True to her words, Destiny Etiko shared a photo of Chineneye on her Instagram page holding a script, marking her debut into Nollywood.

Etiko wrote:

"MY STAR GIRL @chinenye_eucharia21. Let’s do this."

Chinenye also took to her Instagram page with the same photo and in her caption, expressed gratitude to Destiny Etiko.

"My first project @destinyetikoofficial LOVE U MAMI"

Reactions

officialosas

"God bless you sis."

meetjaneobi:

"Awww so nice of you"

lindaosifo:

"She so beautiful. Well done DramaD"

bae_shally:

"You’re going places dearest"

33officialboy:

"Star girl, you’re about to go higher. Please don’t forget about your humble beginning."

christyndifon:

"Best Wishes my dear. I love your energy."

Cubana Chiefpriest gifts Chinenye 200k

Popular Nigerian movie star, Destiny Etiko, took to social media to reveal that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest decided to show love to her die-hard fan, Chinenye, by gifting her N200,000.

The famous actress also used the opportunity to reveal that the 17-year-old girl, who had gone viral on social media due to her love for her, was now her adopted daughter.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Etiko shared a video of the moment Chinenye received the N200,000 and how excited she was by the money.

Source: Legit.ng