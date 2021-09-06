Italy have set new world record following their goalless draw with Switzerland on Sunday night, August 5

Roberto Mancini and his players have now engaged in 3 games without losing any which is awesome record

Their last loss in international game was against Portugal in September 2018 in which they suffered 1-0 defeat

Italy who are the reigning champions of Europe have surpassed the unbeaten record set by Brazil and Spain following their draw against Switzerland on Sunday night, August 5.

Roberto Mancini and his wards have now played 36 games without a defeat thereby setting a new world record for the longest international unbeaten which is incredible.

Their unbeaten record started in October 2018 which was five months into Roberto Mancini's reign as coach and they did themselves lots of good.

Chelsea star Jorginho in action for Italy against Switzerland. Photo by Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

They also avoided defeat in all their qualifying games for the EURO 2020 and even all the friendlies they played before winning the tournament beating England in the final.

Victory over England was a painful one for all English people who have been waiting to win a title for years as they will now continue their quest.

When did Italy suffer last defeat?

The last time Italy suffered a defeat was on September 10, 2018 when Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at the Portugal national team recorded a 1-0 win in UEFA Nations League tie.

There have been 29 wins and seven draws with 88 goals scored and just 12 conceded by Italy so far which is a perfect record for them according to the report on UEFA and GOAL.

Meanwhile, Italy will be facing Lithuania in their next game on Wednesday, September 8, with the hopes of them continuing with their unbeaten run.

Italian restaurant staff celebrate Italy international Jorginho

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Jorginho was pleasantly surprised for his impressive contributions to Chelsea's Champions League triumph over Manchester City in Porto last month.

The midfielder's partnership with N'golo Kante helped the Blues stifle movement from their opponent while Kai Havertz went ahead to score the only goal that handed them the trophy.

While the Frenchman has been praised for his displays in the final last weekend, little has been said about the former Napoli man in spite of his performances.

However, while the 29-year-old was at an Italian restaurant in London, he got a grand reception from their staff.

