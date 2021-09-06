Danny van de Beek's agent Guido Albers has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford is bad news for his client

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact since he joined Man United from Ajax in the past two seasons

The Red Devils have played three Premier League matches this season and the Dutchman has been missing in Solskjaer's lineup

Donny van de Beek's chances of breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad has suffered a major setback after Man United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Goal.

Van de Beek's so far at Man United

The Netherlands international has failed to impress since his arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax two seasons ago.

Donny van de Beek's agent has admitted that Ronald's arrival at Man United is bad news for his client.

And the 24-year-old turned down a loan move away from the Theatre of Dreams last season with hopes of fighting for a place in Solskjaer's team.

Van de Beek left his country's Euro 2020's squad after picking up an injury in camp and returned to his base in Manchester for the new season.

Three games have been played so far and the Dutchman did not feature in any of the matches this season for the Red Devils.

Now that Ronaldo was signed on transfer deadline day from Juventus Van de Beek's agent Guido Albers has admitted it has come as bad news for his client.

What Van de Beek's agent said

Albers was quoted by Ziggo sport:

"Cristiano arrived on Friday which we knew was bad news for us. Pogba plays on the left, and with Cristiano’s arrival it means another extra player in midfield, with Pogba moving away from the left.

"We had conversations with Solskjaer and the board. We took the initiative to find a club and our search ended up at Everton. We opened talks with Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri.

"On Monday night [before deadline day] we received a call from Solskjaer and the club who told us that a transfer was out of question and that he had to report himself to training the next morning."

