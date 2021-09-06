Gernot Rohr and his wards at the Super Eagles have landed in Cape Verde on Monday morning, September 7

Super Eagles of Nigeria who are three-time African champions on Monday morning, September 6, arrived at Cape Verde ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying game which will be played on Tuesday evening, September 7.

Gernot Rohr and his wards will go into this game with boosted morale having defeated Liberia 2-0 in their first game at the Teslim Balogun stadium with Kelechi Iheanacho netting the two goals.

According to the video posted by the Super Eagles media department, it was explained that the Nigerian team were unable to land at Sao Vincente which is the venue of the match.

Super Eagles' reaction to arrival in Cape Verde

''We have arrived Cape Verde. However, we are currently at the Amilcar Cabral International Airport as we couldn’t land in Sao Vincente where the match will be played because the Cesária Évora Airport had closed.

''We’re still here and will take off from here soon. It’s just an hour flight. Thanks for your support always.''

Speaking to Legit.ng on Super Eagles first game against Liberia and what Nigerians should expect from the players against Cape Verde, the team's coordinator and former international, Patrick Pascal explained that victory is what fans should expect.

''The players are in high spirit here thanks to the win we got against Liberia in Lagos and I can assure Nigerians that we are here to win as we urge fans at home to continue with their prayers for us.''

Kelechi Iheanacho expresses happiness after win against Liberia

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho reacted to his brace as Nigeria secured a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The Leicester City star fired home a low shot in the 22nd minute to put the hosts ahead in the game before intelligently bringing the ball down in the opposition defence then slotting home again just before half time.

Nigeria claimed all three points of the encounter to lead Africa’s Group C with three points. Cape Verde and Central African Republic follow with one point each, while Liberia are bottom with zero points.

